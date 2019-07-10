Odds & Ends: Ethan Slater, Lena Hall, Eric William Morris to Lead Reefer Madness Workshop & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Ethan Slater, Lena Hall, Eric William Morris to Lead Reefer Madness Workshop

Reefer Madness is inching its way back to the New York stage. On the heels of a star-packed April reading, a pair of upcoming workshop presentations have been announced for a new staging of Kevin Murphy and Dan Studney's cult-favorite musical. Director Stephen Brackett (Be More Chill) and choreographer Spencer Liff (Head Over Heels) are at the helm of the private industry presentations, set to be held in New York City on July 11 and 12. The principal cast will include Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Jimmy, Gizel Jiménez (Wicked) as Mary, Eric William Morris (King Kong) as Jack, Lena Hall (Bat Out of Hell) as Mae, Renée Albulario (Here Lies Love) as Sally and Nehal Joshi (All My Sons) as Ralph. Inspired by the 1936 film of the same name, Reefer Madness is a raucous musical comedy that takes a satirical look at the hilarity caused when clean-cut kids fall prey to marijuana, leading them on a hysterical downward spiral filled with evil jazz music, sex and violence. The musical was first seen off-Broadway in 2001.



Beyoncé to Release Lion King-Themed Album

Good news, Lion King fans. In advance of the upcoming live-action film remake, music superstar Beyoncé, who voices the role of Nala in the movie, has announced the release of The Lion King: The Gift, a new album "steeped in the sounds of Africa." Among the music featured on the album will be the moving "Spirit," Beyonce's new song that will also appear on the fresh Lion King soundtrack. The new film hits cinemas on July 18.



Pulitzer Winner Fairview Extends Again at Theatre for a New Audience

Brooklyn's Theatre for a New Audience has announced a second and final extension, through August 11, to Soho Rep's encore production of the 2019 Pulitzer-winning play Fairview. Jackie Sibblies Drury's play began its return engagement on June 2 and was originally slated to conclude on June 30. Fairview centers on the Frasier family, who is gearing up for Grandma's birthday, while Beverly needs the dinner to be perfect. Plus, the radio is on the fritz, her sister Jasmine is drinking, her husband Dayton isn’t helping, her brother Tyrone might not show up at all and her daughter Keisha is being a typical teenager. As Beverly's hostess-neurosis begins to get the better of her while her family acts like family, Keisha's adolescent malaise starts to seem like maybe it could be something else. Fairview is directed by Sarah Benson and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly.



4th Annual Broadway Golf Outing Sets August Date in New Jersey

For the fourth consecutive year, people around the Broadway community will come together to play a round of golf for a good cause. Richard H. Blake and Scott Difford have scheduled the 4th Annual Broadway Golf Outing for August 12 at 12:15pm in Vernon, NJ. The event, open to anyone associated with the business in any capacity (musicians, stagehands, wardrobe, hair, casting, front of house staff, etc.), will serve as a fundraiser for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Over the first three years, more than 115 different people have played representing over 20 Broadway shows, including such notable participants as Jeremy Jordan and Aaron Tveit. For more information and to participate, email broadwaygolfouting@gmail.com.