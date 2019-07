Beetlejuice's Sophia Anne Caruso received a Sardi's caricature on July 10. Her portrait unveiling took place at the famed Theater District haunt, and Beetlejuice co-stars Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Rob McClure and Leslie Kritzer attended the celebration. Take a look at the fun shots, and be sure to see Beetlejuice at the Winter Garden Theatre!

Caruso is all smiles as Sardi's Max Klimavicius presents her with her portrait.

Sophia Anne Caruso and Beetlejuice co-star Alex Brightman smile wide.