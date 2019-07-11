Sponsored
Whoopi Goldberg Announces Reworked U.K. Staging of Sister Act Starring Brenda Edwards

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 11, 2019
Whoopi Goldberg & Brenda Edwards
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Whoopi Goldberg, the stage-and-screen star who played the role of Deloris Van Cartier in the 1992 film Sister Act and produced the 2011 Broadway musical adaptation, has announced a new production of the Tony-nominated tuner, set to arrive in the U.K. next spring. The production will star West End actress Brenda Edwards—who rose to fame from her appearance on The X Factor—taking on a reworked version of Deloris, newly written to be played by an older actress than was originally intended. Sister Act will play the Curve, Leicester from April 21 through May 2, 2020, ahead of engagements at further U.K. venues and a London staging to be announced.

Goldberg said, "Deloris is a big fun character with lots of personality! Brenda auditioned for this show when it first happened in the U.K. and didn't get the part because she was too old, so we've rectified that! Previous versions have had Deloris as a 23-year-old—but there are different stakes when you're older. You can be much more irreverent when you're older than you can be when you’re in your twenties and thirties. Time makes you funnier! I really am so thrilled Sister Act is coming back to the U.K. in 2020 with this new version."

Sister Act tells the story of a disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won't be found: a convent. Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

The musical features an original score by Alan Menken (music) and Glenn Slater (lyrics) with a book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner and additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane.

In addition to Edwards' small-screen appearance on X Factor, she has appeared in the West End and on tour in We Will Rock You, Chicago, Carousel, Carmen Jones, Moby-Dick and Hairspray.

Additional casting and creative team members for Sister Act will be announced at a later date.

