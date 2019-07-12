Tony Nominee Damon Daunno on Falling into Laps in Oklahoma!, Being a Broadway Usher & More

Bringing new life to a character that has been around for 75 years is no easy feat, but that is exactly what Damon Daunno is doing as Curly in Daniel Fish's Tony-winning revival of Oklahoma!. Tony-nominated for his starring turn in the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic, Daunno is wowing audiences with the help of his smooth voice, killer guitar skills and, of course, cornbread and chili. "It's a great vibe over at the theater," he said to Ryan Lee Gilbert in a recent interview on Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive. "We're all one big family and everybody really loves and supports each other and enjoys coming to work every day, but it is hard work. Musicals are no joke."

Daunno has a long history with the show, having been with it since its debut at Bard College in 2015, but it wasn't an instant connection. "Full disclosure, I passed [on Oklahoma!] twice when it came my way," he said. "I got an offer to do the workshop and I was like, 'There's no world in which I play Curly.' There's Hugh Jackman and then there's swirly Damon Daunno. They came back and said that it's not a traditional production. I had a nice phone chat with Daniel [Fish], and it was very clear that he was a super brilliant and inspired man and I was thrilled at the prospect of working with him. It became one of the most profound experiences of my life, and I feel like I've made new friends in discovering Rodgers and Hammerstein."

First playing at Bard College and then in St. Ann's Warehouse in Brooklyn, Oklahoma! has called a lot of places home before landing in Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre. "It's kind of like moving into a new house and saying, 'I miss my old room.'," Daunno said. "But then you realize that this is where you're supposed to be. My favorite thing about performing at the Circle in the Square is the intimacy. It's a small playing space and there's really just a railing between you and the audience."

The Circle in the Sqaure is such a personal venue that sometimes even the railings can't stop the audience and cast from interacting. "There's a moment where I'm running away from Laurey who's hitting me with a flyswatter," Daunno said. "I jump onto the railing, and one night I had too much speed going and I just launched and I fell right into this guy's lap. He was a real good sport about it. I gave him a big hug and kiss and then carried on."

Before he was a leading man on Broadway, Damon assisted patrons to their seats. "I don't think they do this anymore, but I used to volunteer to be an usher," he said. "I would rock up to Studio 54 for Cabaret and pick up little badge. I would stuff programs, hand them out and then get to sit on the steps and watch the show. I did that like 35 times. It was a deeply profound thing, and I eventually went to make my Broadway debut in that same theater for Brief Encounter. Life-changing stuff."

