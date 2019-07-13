Sponsored
Tickets Are Now on Sale for Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play on Broadway

by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 13, 2019
Production art for "Slave Play"
(Provided by DKC/O&M)

Tickets are now on sale for playwright Jeremy O. Harris' debut work Slave Play, arriving at Broadway's Golden Theatre this fall on the heels of an acclaimed off-Broadway premiere. Robert O'Hara will repeat his work as director of the production, with a first preview set for September 10 and an opening night slated for October 6.

Slave Play follows the lives of six people living at the MacGregor Plantation, where fear and desire entwine in the shadow of the Master's House.

Jeremy O. Harris in front of the Golden Theatre
(Photo: Quil Lemons)

Harris wrote Slave Play in his first semester of the graduate playwriting program at the Yale School of Drama, where he is currently a student. His second play, "Daddy," recently concluded its world premiere co-production with the New Group and the Vineyard Theatre.

The Slave Play creative team includes Clint Ramos (scenic design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Jiyoun Chang (lighting design), Lindsay Jones (sound design and original music), Byron Easley (movement) and Claire Warden (intimacy and fight direction).

The off-Broadway production starred Paul Alexander Nolan, Teyonah Parris, Ato Blankson-Wood, James Cusati-Moyer, Sullivan Jones, Chalia La Tour, Irene Sofia Lucio and Annie McNamara. Casting for the Broadway transfer will be announced at a later date.

Slave Play is scheduled to play a 17-week limited engagement on Broadway.

