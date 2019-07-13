Broadway Blackout: Manhattan Power Outage Cancels Most Saturday Evening Performances

A power outage in midtown Manhattan just prior to showtime put Broadway on hold on Saturday evening, July 13. According to the Broadway League, most shows were cancelled. Electricity is expected to be restored prior to matinee performances on Sunday, July 14.



The following shows were cancelled:



Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations

Aladdin

The Book of Mormon

The Cher Show

Chicago

Come From Away

Dave Chappelle on Broadway

Dear Evan Hansen

Frankie and Johnny

Frozen

Hadestown

Hamilton

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Part Two

King Kong

The Lion King

Mean Girls

Moulin Rouge!

Oklahoma!

The Phantom of the Opera

Pretty Woman

The Prom

To Kill a Mockingbird

Tootsie

Waitress

What the Constitution Means to Me

Wicked



Many midtown off-Broadway shows were also cancelled, including all performances at New World Stages including Jersey Boys and Rock of Ages.



Broadway.com customers with tickets to canceled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.