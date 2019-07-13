Sponsored
Broadway Blackout: Manhattan Power Outage Cancels Most Saturday Evening Performances

by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 13, 2019
West 45th Street goes dark (Photo by Beth Stevens for Broadway.com)

A power outage in midtown Manhattan just prior to showtime put Broadway on hold on Saturday evening, July 13. According to the Broadway League, most shows were cancelled. Electricity is expected to be restored prior to matinee performances on Sunday, July 14.

The following shows were cancelled:

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
Aladdin
The Book of Mormon
The Cher Show
Chicago
Come From Away
Dave Chappelle on Broadway
Dear Evan Hansen
Frankie and Johnny
Frozen
Hadestown
Hamilton
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Part Two
King Kong
The Lion King
Mean Girls
Moulin Rouge!
Oklahoma!
The Phantom of the Opera
Pretty Woman
The Prom
To Kill a Mockingbird
Tootsie
Waitress
What the Constitution Means to Me
Wicked

Many midtown off-Broadway shows were also cancelled, including all performances at New World Stages including Jersey Boys and Rock of Ages.

Broadway.com customers with tickets to canceled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.

