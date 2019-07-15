Jeremy Dyson & Andy Nyman's Ghost Stories Will Haunt West End Audiences Again This Fall

After a celebrated prior West End run and the release of a smash-hit film, Andy Nyman and Jeremy Dyson's worldwide cult phenomenon Ghost Stories will return to the West End later this year. The Olivier-nominated show's strictly limited transfer will open at The Ambassadors Theatre on October 3, 2019 and run through January 4, 2020.



Written by Nyman and Dyson, who co-directed the production with Sean Holmes, Ghost Stories takes audiences into a nightmarish world full of thrilling twists and turns, where one's deepest fears and most disturbing thoughts are imagined live on stage.



Nyman earned an Olivier Award for writing and directing Derren Brown—Something Wicked This Way Comes. He is currently portraying Tevye in the new West End staging of Fiddler on the Roof. His acclaimed collaboration with Dyson, Derren Brown: Secret, will move to Broadway this fall.



Ghost Stories features scenic design by Jon Bausor, lighting design by James Farncombe, sound by Nick Manning and special effects by Scott Penrose.



Casting for the West End production will be announced at a later date.