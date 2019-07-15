Tickets Are Now on Sale for Ivo van Hove's New Broadway Staging of West Side Story

Tickets are now on sale for the highly anticipated Broadway revival of West Side Story from Tony-winning director Ivo van Hove and internationally acclaimed choreographer Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker. The previously announced production will begin previews on December 10, 2019 ahead of an official opening night set for February 6, 2020 at the Broadway Theatre.



Billed as a modern-day Romeo & Juliet, West Side Story follows two gangs who battle to control their turf on New York's Upper West Side. The situation gets complicated when one gang member falls for a rival's sister. The classic musical is penned by Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim.



Leading the West Side Story cast will be Isaac Powell as Tony, Shereen Pimentel as Maria, Amar Ramasar as Bernardo, Yesenia Ayala as Anita and Ben Cook as Riff.



The principal cast will also feature Ahmad Simmons as Diesel, Danny Wolohan as Officer Krupke, Jacob Guzman as Chino, Kevin Csolak as A-Rab, Daniel Oreskes as Doc, Pippa Pearthree as Glad Hand and Thomas Jay Ryan as Lt. Schrank, with Matthew Johnson as Baby John, Dharon E. Jones as Action and Zuri Noelle Ford as Anybodys.



The ensemble will include Alexa De Barr, Daniel Ching, Gabi Campo, Gino Cosculluela, Marc Crousillat, Stephanie Crousillat, Roman Cruz, Tyler Eisenreich, Armando Eleazar, Marlon Feliz, Satori Folkes-Stone, Constance François, Carlos Gonzalez, Jennifer Gruener, Jarred Manista, Michaela Marfori, Michelle Mercedes, Michael Seltzer, Corey John Snide, Sheldon True, Ricky Ubeda, Madison Vomastek, Tony Ward, Bridget Whitman and Kevin Zambrano.



The West Side Story revival will feature lighting and scenic design by Jan Versweyveld, with costume design by An d'Huys, sound design by Tom Gibbons, video design by Luke Halls and orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick. Alexander Gemignani will serve as music supervisor/musical director.