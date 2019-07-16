Sponsored
Odds & Ends: Andy Karl & Orfeh to Be Honored by Humane Society & More

by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 16, 2019
Orfeh & Andy Karl
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.

Andy Karl & Orfeh to Be Honored by Humane Society
The Humane Society of New York has announced that married couple, Pretty Woman co-stars and proud animal lovers Andy Karl and Orfeh will be honored with the Sandy Fund Award at this year's Best in Shows benefit. Karl and Orfeh will be recognized for their deep concern and support of rescued animals at the event, to be held at Feinstein's/54 Below on October 14 at 7:00pm. "I've met some of the most hard-working, generous and kind people through the animal rescue world. It's very important to us to be the voice for the voiceless, and we've been involved with some of these organizations our entire marriage," said Orfeh. "We are thrilled to be honored by the Humane Society of New York." The 6th annual Best in Shows event, presented by Dorothy and Bill Berloni, will have music direction by Seth Rudetsky, who will also host the star-studded event.

Derren Brown Releases New TED Talk in Advance of Broadway Debut
Derren Brown, the two-time Olivier-winning master of illusion gearing up for his Broadway debut in Derren Brown: Secret, has released a fascinating new TED Talk. The talk explores psychological manipulation and its implications for the human experience. Veteran performer Brown, who redefines magic through must-see TV and stage events, has been exhilarating audiences for 20 years. Give a listen to Brown's new TED Talk here and make plans now to experience Derren Brown: Secret beginning on September 15 at the Cort Theatre.

Drew Droege's Happy Birthday Doug Sets 2020 Off-Broadway Run
Drew Droege, the mega-talent who earned acclaim for his off-Broadway solo play Bright Colors and Bold Patterns, will bring his newest work, Happy Birthday Doug, to the off-Broadway stage next year. Tom DeTrinis will direct the solo play, written by and starring Droege, slated to run from February 6 through March 1, 2020 at SoHo Playhouse. The comedy follows Doug, who is visited by friends, nightmares, a few exes and even a ghost upon his 41st birthday. In addition to Droege's Bright Colors and Bold Patterns, which also played SoHo Playhouse, Droege is known for his online presence Chloë, featuring pitch-perfect impressions of Chloë Sevigny.

P.S. Tom Hiddleston gears up for his Broadway debut in Betrayal with this sweet shot in front of his new theatrical home.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

New office. #BetrayalBroadway

A post shared by Tom Hiddleston (@twhiddleston) on

