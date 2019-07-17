Lenne Klingaman, Michael Countryman Set for Will Eno's The Underlying Chris at Second Stage

Complete casting has been announced for Second Stage's upcoming world premiere staging of Will Eno's The Underlying Chris. The previously announced off-Broadway production, directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon, will begin previews on October 29 and open on November 21 at the Tony Kiser Theater.



The cast will include Lenne Klingaman (Waitress), Michael Countryman (M. Butterfly), Hannah Cabell (The Father), Ebony Jo-Ann (Gem of the Ocean), Lizbeth MacKay (Picnic), Nedra McClyde (Marvin's Room), Howard Overshown (Saint Joan), Isabella Russo (School of Rock), Charles Turner (The Little Foxes) and Luis Vega (Tell Hector I Miss Him).



The Underlying Chris is a spirited look at how a person comes into their identity, and how sometimes it is life's tiniest moments that most profoundly change our lives.



The production will feature scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker and sound design by Dan Moses Schreier.



The Underlying Chris is scheduled to play a limited engagement through December 15.