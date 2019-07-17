Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Lenne Klingaman, Michael Countryman Set for Will Eno's The Underlying Chris at Second Stage

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 17, 2019
Lenne Klingaman
(Photo provided by Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

Complete casting has been announced for Second Stage's upcoming world premiere staging of Will Eno's The Underlying Chris. The previously announced off-Broadway production, directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon, will begin previews on October 29 and open on November 21 at the Tony Kiser Theater.

The cast will include Lenne Klingaman (Waitress), Michael Countryman (M. Butterfly), Hannah Cabell (The Father), Ebony Jo-Ann (Gem of the Ocean), Lizbeth MacKay (Picnic), Nedra McClyde (Marvin's Room), Howard Overshown (Saint Joan), Isabella Russo (School of Rock), Charles Turner (The Little Foxes) and Luis Vega (Tell Hector I Miss Him).

The Underlying Chris is a spirited look at how a person comes into their identity, and how sometimes it is life's tiniest moments that most profoundly change our lives.

The production will feature scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker and sound design by Dan Moses Schreier.

The Underlying Chris is scheduled to play a limited engagement through December 15.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Sara Bareilles' Broadway Musical Waitress Will End Its Run
  2. Harry Styles Tapped to Play Prince Eric in Live-Action Little Mermaid
  3. Tickets Are Now on Sale for Betrayal Starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton & Charlie Cox
  4. Billy Porter, Fosse/Verdon Among 2019 Primetime Emmy Nominees
  5. Tickets Are Now on Sale for Ivo van Hove's New Broadway Staging of West Side Story

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Beetlejuice Dear Evan Hansen Mean Girls Chicago Frozen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters