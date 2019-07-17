Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Pasek & Paul, Kyle Jarrow & Alicia Keys to Exec-Produce New Showtime Musical Drama

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 17, 2019
Justin Paul & Benj Pasek
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

An acclaimed group of multi-talents are collaborating on a new musical series for Showtime, Variety reports. The currently untitled show will be executive-produced by Broadway creatives Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Kyle Jarrow along with pop singer-songwriter Alicia Keys.

According to the network, the series "traverses generations to tell an emotionally complex family story that interweaves modern-day and 1959 Detroit, centering on a mystery uncovered by a young musician who moves back to her childhood home."

Pasek and Paul, who will craft new music for the series, are the Tony-winning songwriters behind Dear Evan Hansen. They won an Oscar for the song "City of Stars" from La La Land and were Oscar-nominated for "This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman.

Jarrow, who will write the series, earned a Tony nomination for his book of the Broadway musical SpongeBob SquarePants. He is currently at work on a musical based on the Nick Hornby novel Slam.

Keys is a 15-time Grammy winner who earned acclaim for the songs "Fallin'," "No One" and "Empire State of Mind." The new series will mark her first foray into the world of musicals.

La La Land producer Marc Platt, who won a pair of Emmys for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert and Grease Live! and a Tony for The Band's Visit, will also serve as an executive producer on the series.

Further information is to come.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Taylor Swift & Jennifer Hudson on Starring in the Cats Film: 'Instantly I Felt the Pressure'
  2. Sara Bareilles' Broadway Musical Waitress Will End Its Run
  3. Harry Styles Tapped to Play Prince Eric in Live-Action Little Mermaid
  4. Billy Porter, Fosse/Verdon Among 2019 Primetime Emmy Nominees
  5. Tickets Are Now on Sale for Betrayal Starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton & Charlie Cox

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Beetlejuice Dear Evan Hansen Mean Girls Chicago Frozen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters