Pasek & Paul, Kyle Jarrow & Alicia Keys to Exec-Produce New Showtime Musical Drama

An acclaimed group of multi-talents are collaborating on a new musical series for Showtime, Variety reports. The currently untitled show will be executive-produced by Broadway creatives Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Kyle Jarrow along with pop singer-songwriter Alicia Keys.



According to the network, the series "traverses generations to tell an emotionally complex family story that interweaves modern-day and 1959 Detroit, centering on a mystery uncovered by a young musician who moves back to her childhood home."



Pasek and Paul, who will craft new music for the series, are the Tony-winning songwriters behind Dear Evan Hansen. They won an Oscar for the song "City of Stars" from La La Land and were Oscar-nominated for "This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman.



Jarrow, who will write the series, earned a Tony nomination for his book of the Broadway musical SpongeBob SquarePants. He is currently at work on a musical based on the Nick Hornby novel Slam.



Keys is a 15-time Grammy winner who earned acclaim for the songs "Fallin'," "No One" and "Empire State of Mind." The new series will mark her first foray into the world of musicals.



La La Land producer Marc Platt, who won a pair of Emmys for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert and Grease Live! and a Tony for The Band's Visit, will also serve as an executive producer on the series.



Further information is to come.