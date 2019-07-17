Javier Bardem in Talks to Play King Triton in Disney's Live-Action Little Mermaid

Disney's Little Mermaid remake may have found its King Triton. According to Deadline, Oscar winner Javier Bardem is in talks to play the role of Ariel's father in the live-action film.

The news comes days after reports that singer and Dunkirk actor Harry Styles could star in the movie musical as Prince Eric. Bardem would join singer and grown-ish star Halle Bailey, who is confirmed to star as Ariel. Also reportedly eyeing roles in the film are Melissa McCarthy (as a potential Ursula) as well as rapper-actress Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay (as Scuttle and Flounder, respectively).

Mary Poppins Returns director Rob Marshall helms the previously announced remake, one in a string of live-action translations of classic animated movies from Disney including Aladdin and The Lion King.



Original composer Alan Menken and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda will contribute new songs, but fans of the original can expect all their favorite numbers from the 1989 soundtrack. No word yet on whether new songs from The Little Mermaid's 2008 Broadway production will make it into the film.