Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

The Prince of Egypt Stage Musical Sets Initial Casting for U.K. Premiere in London's West End

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 18, 2019
Luke Tamne, Alexia Khadime, Christine Allado & Luke Brady
(Photo: Darren Bell)

The first round of casting is here for The Prince of Egypt, a new stage musical based on the celebrated DreamWorks film, scheduled to make its U.K. premiere in London's West End next year. The previously announced production, directed by Scott Schwartz and featuring 10 new songs by the film's composer, Stephen Schwartz, will play the Dominion Theatre beginning on February 5, 2020 with an opening night set for February 25.

Initial casting includes Luke Brady (Sweeney Todd) as Moses, Liam Tamne (The Light in the Piazza) as Ramses, Christine Allado (Hamilton) as Tzipporah and Alexia Khadime (Wicked) as Miriam.

With a book by Philip LaZebnik, The Prince of Egypt follows two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, who find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.

Schwartz's new score will be complemented by his Academy Award-winning song from the film, "When You Believe," in addition to "Deliver Us," "All I Ever Wanted" and "Through Heaven's Eyes."

Additional casting is to come. Till then, get to know the newly announced stars in the video below.
 

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Taylor Swift & Jennifer Hudson on Starring in the Cats Film: 'Instantly I Felt the Pressure'
  2. Beautiful: The Carole King Musical to Close After Six Years on Broadway
  3. Love, Simon Star Nick Robinson to Replace Will Pullen in Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird
  4. Harry Styles Tapped to Play Prince Eric in Live-Action Little Mermaid
  5. Sara Bareilles' Broadway Musical Waitress Will End Its Run

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Beetlejuice Dear Evan Hansen Mean Girls Chicago Frozen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters