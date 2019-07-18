The Prince of Egypt Stage Musical Sets Initial Casting for U.K. Premiere in London's West End

The first round of casting is here for The Prince of Egypt, a new stage musical based on the celebrated DreamWorks film, scheduled to make its U.K. premiere in London's West End next year. The previously announced production, directed by Scott Schwartz and featuring 10 new songs by the film's composer, Stephen Schwartz, will play the Dominion Theatre beginning on February 5, 2020 with an opening night set for February 25.



Initial casting includes Luke Brady (Sweeney Todd) as Moses, Liam Tamne (The Light in the Piazza) as Ramses, Christine Allado (Hamilton) as Tzipporah and Alexia Khadime (Wicked) as Miriam.



With a book by Philip LaZebnik, The Prince of Egypt follows two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, who find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.



Schwartz's new score will be complemented by his Academy Award-winning song from the film, "When You Believe," in addition to "Deliver Us," "All I Ever Wanted" and "Through Heaven's Eyes."



Additional casting is to come. Till then, get to know the newly announced stars in the video below.

