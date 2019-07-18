Paul McCartney Has Written a Musical Adaptation of It's a Wonderful Life

Paul McCartney, Grammy- and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter and original band member of The Beatles, has crafted a score to a new musical adaptation of the iconic 1946 film It's a Wonderful Life, Variety reports. The musical is expected to make a 2020 world premiere in the U.K. before moving to Broadway. Tony winner and Oscar nominee Lee Hall (Network, Billy Elliot, Rocketman) is collaborating with McCartney on the new tuner, with Tony-winning producer Bill Kenwright shepherding the show to the stage.



"Writing a musical is not something that had ever really appealed to me," said McCartney. "But Bill and I met up with Lee Hall and had a chat and I found myself thinking this could be interesting and fun. It's a Wonderful Life is a universal story we can all relate to."



Famously directed by Frank Capra, the film It's a Wonderful Life centers on everyman George Bailey, who considers ending his life on Christmas. He inadvertently rescues a guardian angel named Clarence who shows him what the world would look like without his contributions.



McCartney first launched to fame as bass guitarist and singer with The Beatles. Over the course of his career, he has won 18 Grammys and an Academy Award shared with The Beatles for the score to the documentary Let It Be.