Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Paul McCartney Has Written a Musical Adaptation of It's a Wonderful Life

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 18, 2019
Paul McCartney
(Photo: Getty Images)

Paul McCartney, Grammy- and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter and original band member of The Beatles, has crafted a score to a new musical adaptation of the iconic 1946 film It's a Wonderful Life, Variety reports. The musical is expected to make a 2020 world premiere in the U.K. before moving to Broadway. Tony winner and Oscar nominee Lee Hall (Network, Billy Elliot, Rocketman) is collaborating with McCartney on the new tuner, with Tony-winning producer Bill Kenwright shepherding the show to the stage.

"Writing a musical is not something that had ever really appealed to me," said McCartney. "But Bill and I met up with Lee Hall and had a chat and I found myself thinking this could be interesting and fun. It's a Wonderful Life is a universal story we can all relate to."

Famously directed by Frank Capra, the film It's a Wonderful Life centers on everyman George Bailey, who considers ending his life on Christmas. He inadvertently rescues a guardian angel named Clarence who shows him what the world would look like without his contributions.

McCartney first launched to fame as bass guitarist and singer with The Beatles. Over the course of his career, he has won 18 Grammys and an Academy Award shared with The Beatles for the score to the documentary Let It Be.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Taylor Swift & Jennifer Hudson on Starring in the Cats Film: 'Instantly I Felt the Pressure'
  2. Beautiful: The Carole King Musical to Close After Six Years on Broadway
  3. Love, Simon Star Nick Robinson to Replace Will Pullen in Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird
  4. Harry Styles Tapped to Play Prince Eric in Live-Action Little Mermaid
  5. Sara Bareilles' Broadway Musical Waitress Will End Its Run

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Beetlejuice Dear Evan Hansen Mean Girls Chicago Frozen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters