Tickets Are Now on Sale for The Rose Tattoo Starring Marisa Tomei

by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 19, 2019
Marisa Tomei
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Tickets are now on sale for the upcoming Broadway revival of Tennesse Williams' Tony-winning 1951 play The Rose Tattoo. Oscar winner Marisa Tomei will star in the Roundabout Theatre Company production, directed by Trip Cullman, set to begin previews on September 19 and open on October 15 at the American Airlines Theatre.

The Rose Tattoo centers on Serafina (Tomei), a widow who rekindles her desire for love in the arms of a fiery suitor.

Tomei is an Oscar winner for My Cousin Vinny and a nominee for In the Bedroom and The Wrestler. She has been seen on Broadway in The Realistic Joneses, Top Girls, Salome and Wait Until Dark. Her off-Broadway credits include How to Transcend a Happy Marriage, Marie and Bruce and Dark Rapture.

The Rose Tattoo is scheduled to play a limited Broadway engagement through December 8.

