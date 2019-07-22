Sutton Foster to Be Honored by Drama League at 36th Annual Benefit Gala

A legendary organization is tipping its hat to a Broadway favorite. Sutton Foster, the two-time Tony winner slated to return to Broadway next year in The Music Man, has been named the honoree of the Drama League's 2019 benefit gala. The event, which will feature a musical tribute in Foster's honor, is scheduled to take place at The Plaza Hotel on October 28 at 6:30pm.



"The Drama League is thrilled to celebrate Sutton Foster for her artistic brilliance and enduring impact on the American theater," said Artistic Director Gabriel Stelian-Shanks. "Sutton is treasured for her talents as an actress in plays, musicals, in television and film, but we also want to celebrate her passion for sharing the arts with future generations. She embodies the best of what our industry can be. We are honored to have the opportunity to celebrate her achievements as she prepares to return to Broadway next season."



Foster won Tony Awards for her performances in Thoroughly Modern Millie and Anything Goes. Her other Broadway credits include Tony-nominated turns in Violet, Shrek, The Drowsy Chaperone and Little Women. She can be seen on the small screen in the TV Land series Younger.



The Drama League's mission is to advance the American theater by providing a life-long artistic home for directors and a platform for dialogue with theatergoers. Since 1916, The Drama League's initiatives have promoted artistic development and audience engagement.