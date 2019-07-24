Initial Casting Set for Second Stage & WP Theater's World Premiere Comedy Our Dear Dead Drug Lord

The first round of casting has been announced for Alexis Scheer's new comedy Our Dear Dead Drug Lord, slated to make its world premiere at off-Broadway's McGinn/Cazale Theater this fall. Whitney White will direct the previously announced co-production of Second Stage and WP Theater, scheduled to begin previews on September 11 and open on September 24.



The company will include Malika Samuel (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Carmen Berkeley (Scorch), Daniel Duque-Estrada (Recent Alien Abductions), Alyssa May Gold (Arcadia) and Rebecca Jimenez (Leveling Up). Further casting is to come.



The play follows a gang of teenage girls gathering in an abandoned treehouse trying to summon the ghost of Pablo Escobar.



The production will feature scenic design by Yu-Hsuan Chen, costume design by Andrew Jean, lighting design by Lucretia Briceno and sound design by Dan Zhang, with intimacy and fight direction by Judi Lewis Ockler.



Our Dear Dead Drug Lord is scheduled to play a limited engagement through October 20.