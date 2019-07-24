Faye Dunaway Dismissed from Broadway-Bound Tea at Five

Oscar-winning actress Faye Dunaway has been let go from the previously announced Broadway premiere of Matthew Lombardo's Tea at Five. The production was expected to open on Broadway this season following an out-of-town staging that just concluded its run at Boston's Huntington Theatre Company; one performance of the pre-Broadway run was canceled during its final week.



"The producers of Tea at Five announced today that they have terminated their relationship with Faye Dunaway," said a statement provided by the show's publicist. "Plans are in development for the play to have its West End debut early next year with a new actress to play the role of Katharine Hepburn."



Tea at Five was first seen off-Broadway in a 2003 production starring Kate Mulgrew, directed by John Tillinger, who repeated his work at the Huntington.