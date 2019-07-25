Joshua Henry, Ciara Renée & Ryan Vasquez to Star in World Premiere Musical The Wrong Man with MCC Theater

Stage favorites Joshua Henry, Ciara Renée and Ryan Vasquez have been selected to headline multi-platinum composer Ross Golan's new musical The Wrong Man, set to make its world premiere with off-Broadway's MCC Theater this fall. The previously announced production, directed by Thomas Kail (Hamilton), will begin previews on September 18 ahead of an October 7 opening night at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space.



Henry is a Broadway veteran who earned Tony nominations for The Scottsboro Boys, Violet and Carousel. Renée has been seen on Broadway in Big Fish and Pippin and off-Broadway in Tick, Tick...BOOM! Vasquez's Broadway credits include Waitress, Hamilton and Wicked.



Featuring a book, music and lyrics by Golan based on his concept album, The Wrong Man is set in Reno, Nevada, where Duran, a man just scraping by, is accused of a murder he says he didn't commit.



Golan has written hit songs spanning multiple genres for artists including Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, Charlie Puth, Flo Rida, Lady Antebellum, Selena Gomez, Pink, Michael Buble and Idina Menzel.



The Wrong Man will feature choreography by Travis Wall and music direction by Taylor Peckham, with scenic design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Betsy Adams and sound design by Nevin Steinberg.



The production is scheduled to play a limited run through October 27. Golan's concept album of The Wrong Man will be released tomorrow.