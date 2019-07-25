Tickets Are Now on Sale for Broadway Premiere of The Great Society Starring Brian Cox

Tickets are now on sale for The Great Society, the sequel to Robert Schenkkan's Tony-winning play All the Way, set to arrive on Broadway this fall. Bill Rauch will direct the production, scheduled to play a 12-week limited run from September 6 through November 30 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.



Capturing President Lyndon Baines Johnson's passionate and aggressive attempts to build a great society for all, the new play follows his epic triumph in a landslide election to the agonizing decision not to run for re-election just three years later. It was an era that would define history forever: the rise of the Civil Rights Movement, the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the destruction of Vietnam and the creation of some of the greatest social programs America has ever known—with one man at the center of it all: LBJ.



Leading the cast will be Brian Cox as President Lyndon Baines Johnson, Marc Kudisch as Richard J. Daley, Richard Thomas as Hubert Humphrey, Grantham Coleman as Martin Luther King Jr., Bryce Pinkham as Senator Robert F. Kennedy, Gordon Clapp as J. Edgar Hoover and Frank Wood as Senator Everett Dirksen.



The production will feature scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by David Weiner, projection design by Victoria Sagady and sound design/original music by Paul James Prendergast.



The Great Society made its world premiere with Seattle Rep and Oregon Shakespeare Festival in 2014; the play received another production at Washington, D.C.'s Arena Stage in 2018.