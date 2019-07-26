Aisha Jawando to Replace Broadway-Bound Nkeki Obi-Melekwe in West End's Tina

Aisha Jawando, the multi-talented actress who originated the role of Alline Bullock in the world premiere of Tina—The Tina Turner Musical, will take over the title role in the Olivier-nominated West End hit at the Aldwych Theatre beginning on October 8. She'll replace current star Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, who is exiting the production to serve as the Tina alternate in the upcoming Broadway staging. Obi-Melekwe will play her final West End performance on October 5.



Turner said, "I first met Aisha during early rehearsals for our show. She was in our original West End company playing my sister Alline and I loved her performance. It has been special to watch her journey with us and see the development of her extraordinary talent. I am so pleased that Aisha will now lead our company through its next chapter here in London."



Jawando said, "I have loved being part of this show from the very beginning, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to play this exceptional role. Tina Turner is such an inspirational woman and I hope that I continue to make her proud."



Jawando's extensive London theater résumé includes roles in Cinderella, The Life, Motown—The Musical, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, The Book of Mormon, Fela!, The Lion King and Soul Sister.



Tina features a book by Katori Hall and direction by Phyllida Lloyd, with choreography by Anthony van Laast, set and costume design by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbec, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.