Daniel J. Watts & More to Join Adrienne Warren in Tina—The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway

Additional casting has been announced for the Broadway transfer of the Olivier-nominated West End hit Tina—The Tina Turner Musical. The previously announced main-stem production will begin previews on October 12 and open on November 7 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Tony-nominated actress Adrienne Warren will reprise her Olivier-nominated turn in the title role.



New to the principal cast is Daniel J. Watts (Hamilton) as Ike Turner, Dawnn Lewis (The Wiz) as Zelma and Myra Lucretia Taylor (Nine) as Gran Georgeanna.



They'll be joined by Steven Booth (School of Rock), Nick Rashad Burroughs (Kinky Boots), Gerald Caesar (A Bronx Tale), Kayla Davion (King Kong), Charlie Franklin (The Book of Mormon), Judith Franklin (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Sheldon Henry (The Prom), David Jennings (Once on This Island), Ross Lekites (Frozen), Robert Lenzi (Tuck Everlasting), Rob Marnell (Beautiful), Mehret Marsh (The Lion King), Jhardon DiShon Milton (A Bronx Tale), Destinee Rea (The Book of Mormon), Jessica Rush (Dear Evan Hansen), Allysa Shorte (SpongeBob Squarepants), Carla Stewart (The Color Purple) and Katie Webber (Rock of Ages), with Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Holli' Conway, Matthew Griffin, Gloria Manning, Mars Rucker, Jayden Theophile and Antonio Watson.



Current West End Tina star Nkeki Obi-Melekwe (an alum of off-Broadway's Alice by Heart) will play the role of Tina Turner at certain performances.



Tina features a book by Katori Hall and direction by Phyllida Lloyd, with choreography by Anthony van Laast, set and costume design by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbec, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.