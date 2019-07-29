James McAvoy to Headline New West End Staging of Cyrano de Bergerac

James McAvoy is returning to the West End in a plum role. The Golden Globe- and Olivier-nominated actor will portray the title character in a new mounting of Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac, adapted by Martin Crimp and directed by Olivier winner Jamie Lloyd. The production will begin performances at the Playhouse Theatre on November 27 ahead of a December 6 opening night.



McAvoy is a veteran of the West End stage who earned Olivier nominations for his turns in Three Days of Rain, Macbeth and The Ruling Class. His screenwork includes a Golden Globe-nominated performance in Atonement and an upcoming starring turn in the miniseries His Dark Materials.



Set in seventeenth-century Paris, Cyrano de Bergerac tells the tale of a renowned romantic who lends his gift of words to a handsome cadet in order to vicariously win over the woman who scorns him for his abnormally large nose.



The West End production will feature scenic design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark, fight direction by Kate Waters and sound design/composition by Ben and Max Ringham.



Additional casting is forthcoming. Cyrano de Bergerac is scheduled to play a limited engagement through February 29, 2020.