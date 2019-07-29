Dave Malloy to Portray Author Herman Melville in His Moby-Dick Musical at A.R.T.

Dave Malloy is headed back to the stage in his latest musical. The acclaimed creator of Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 will play "Melville," a role inspired by Moby-Dick author Herman Melville, in his new musical adaptation of the iconic novel, set to play American Repertory Theater this winter. The previously announced world premiere, directed by Great Comet collaborator and 2019 Tony winner Rachel Chavkin, will run from December 3, 2019 through January 12, 2020 at the Cambridge, Massachusetts theater.



Malloy is no stranger to acting, having originated the role of Pierre in the off-Broadway production of The Great Comet (which later played A.R.T.). Malloy also played a couple of stints in the role on Broadway.



Developed with and directed by Chavkin and featuring book, music, lyrics and orchestrations by Malloy, Moby-Dick centers on Ishmael, Captain Ahab and his crew as they pursue an elusive great white whale aboard the Pequod. In the new adaptation, Melville's 19th-century vision of America collides head-on with the present.



Additional casting for Moby-Dick will be announced at a later date.