Director Jon M. Chu Names Newborn Son After His Latest Film Project, In the Heights

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 29, 2019
Jon M. Chu
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

This will no doubt be the sweetest news of the week! Jon M. Chu, the acclaimed Hollywood director currently at work on the screen adaptation of In the Heights, perked up the ears of theater fans this weekend upon the birth of his second child. Chu and his wife, Kristin Hodge, named their newborn son Jonathan Heights Chu, after the screen-bound Tony-winning musical.

Tony-winning In the Heights songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda toasted the Chu family's latest addition with an apt tweet. The In the Heights film, which will star Anthony Ramos as Usnavi along Miranda as the Piragua Guy, is scheduled for release on June 26, 2020.
