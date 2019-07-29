Director Jon M. Chu Names Newborn Son After His Latest Film Project, In the Heights

This will no doubt be the sweetest news of the week! Jon M. Chu, the acclaimed Hollywood director currently at work on the screen adaptation of In the Heights, perked up the ears of theater fans this weekend upon the birth of his second child. Chu and his wife, Kristin Hodge, named their newborn son Jonathan Heights Chu, after the screen-bound Tony-winning musical.

I took the day off yesterday from shooting @Lin_Manuel’s #InTheHeightsMovie so I could witness my beautiful wife give birth to our first son... Introducing Jonathan Heights Chu (aka Heights). May your hands always be connected to others but your view be towards the skies. pic.twitter.com/RClOypfUei — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) July 27, 2019