Lin-Manuel Miranda to Play Piragua Guy in His In the Heights Movie

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 14, 2019
Lin-Manuel Miranda
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tony-winning songwriter and original star of In the Heights, has announced that he will take on the role of Piragua Guy in the musical's upcoming film adaptation. Eliseo Román originated the role in the Broadway production, which starred Miranda as Usnavi, the role set to be played on-screen by Anthony Ramos.

Miranda joins a previously announced slate of stars that also includes Tony-nominated original cast member Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, two-time Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela, Tony nominee Corey Hawkins as Benny, Marc Anthony as Sonny's father, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Leslie Grace as Nina, Gregory Diaz IV as Sonny, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla and Dascha Polanco as Cuca.

Directed by Jon M. Chu and featuring the Tony-winning score of Miranda with a screenplay by Tony-nominated book writer Quiara Alegría Hudes, In the Heights follows Washington Heights bodega owner Usnavi (Ramos) and the trials and celebrations of his neighborhood of friends and family.

The movie musical is scheduled for release into cinemas on June 26, 2020.

