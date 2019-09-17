Laurence Fishburne & Sam Rockwell to Star in New Broadway Revival of American Buffalo

Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell, award-winning stars of stage and screen, will head back to Broadway next year in a new production of David Mamet's American Buffalo. Neil Pepe will direct the production, slated to begin previews in March of 2020 ahead of an opening night scheduled for April 14, 2020 at a venue to be announced.



American Buffalo follows a trio of small-time crooks who come to blows over a plan to steal a valuable buffalo nickel. The play most recently appeared on Broadway in a 2008 staging headlined by Cedric the Entertainer, John Leguizamo and Haley Joel Osment.



Fishburne, who will portray Donny, won a Tony Award for his Broadway debut in Two Trains Running. He later appeared on Broadway in The Lion in Winter and Thurgood, the latter of which earned him a second Tony nomination. Fishburne's screenwork has earned him Emmy Awards for Tribeca and Miss Evers' Boys and an Oscar nomination for What's Love Got to Do with It.



Rockwell, who will play Teach, has been seen on Broadway in A Behanding in Spokane and Fool for Love and off-Broadway in The Last Days of Judas Iscariot, Goose-pimples and Unidentified Human Remains and the True Nature of Love. He is an Oscar winner for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and a current Emmy nominee for Fosse/Verdon.



An exact start date and additional casting for American Buffalo will be announced soon.



The revival's producing team is headed by Jeffrey Richards, Steve Traxler and Stephanie P. McClelland.