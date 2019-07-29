Can't Go Back! Samantha Barks Reflects on Her Time in Broadway's Pretty Woman

In the corporate world, employees leaving a job are often asked to sit through an exit interview with HR about their time at the company. That concept doesn’t exist for Broadway performers, but we love checking in with stars as they finish up a successful run. Samantha Barks who is probably best known for her standout performance as Éponine in the movie musical Les Misérables, marked her Broadway debut in the musical Pretty Woman last summer. Barks took on the leading role of Vivian Ward, the working girl with a heart of gold, in Pretty Woman, and she and co-star Andy Karl took their final bows on July 21. Since then, two new stars—Jillian Mueller and Brennin Hunt—have stepped into the roles made famous by Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, respectively, on screen in the 1990 romantic comedy. With a year on Broadway under her belt and a week or so to think about it, Barks (a former Broadway.com vlogger) let us know what she learned and what she’ll miss about the show that made her a Broadway star.



How did you feel when you first got this job?

I felt so excited! It’s such a big challenge to be taking on such an iconic character, so it’s also daunting. But c’mon! It’s Vivian Ward! I knew I was going to have the best time ever.



How did it feel to leave?

I feel sad to leave all my wonderful friends at the Nederlander Theatre, but mainly I am just so excited to get back to see my family—that has been the hardest part of being away. I have missed them all so much! They have all been over, but my sister has just had a baby, and I am beside myself with excitement to meet baby Rosie!



What are three words you would use to describe your experience?

Cinda-f@ck1n-rella!



What was the easiest thing about this job?

Working with Andy Karl every day! Vivian and Edward are basically on stage together for most of the show, so I felt lucky I got to have that experience with Andy, who is just always up for playing and finding new things. We laughed a lot offstage; I thank my lucky starts that he was my Edward.



What was the hardest thing?

Net being able to pee at all during the show!



What was the highlight of your time at this job?

So, I have a few: singing with [Pretty Woman composer] Brian Adams at the O2 arena in London, meeting Julia Roberts and having her support, (Yes she is every bit as radiant as you could imagine!) and seeing myself up on a billboard in Times Square!



What skills do you think are required for future job applicants?

Strong bladder.



What advice would you give to future employees in your job position?

Enjoy every second of that rollercoaster—from the moment you put on those boots it’s all go, go, go! Love every moment!



How do you think you’ve grown?

For me moving out to New York for a year has encouraged so much growth within me. It’s always daunting moving away and starting again, but as you take a step back from your old life, it gives your mind space to work out what is important to you and what you want from life.



Why did you leave?

For me, one year was always the perfect time for me to leave. I have loved every second of my time here but I am now just so excited to get home to see everyone. I have been involved in the project for almost two years now and to have had a full year on Broadway is a dream come true.



What do you miss the most?

The cast! The family you create during a show is just such a unique and beautiful bond. I miss seeing all those faces every day!