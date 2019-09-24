Steven Pasquale, Judy Kuhn, Will Swenson, Brandon Uranowitz & Wesley Taylor to Lead Assassins at Classic Stage

A talent-packed company of Broadway veterans will come together next spring to lead Classic Stage Company's new production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's 1990 musical Assassins. Artistic Director John Doyle will helm the previously announced off-Broadway revival, set to run from April through June 2020.



The cast will include Steven Pasquale (The Bridges of Madison County) as John Wilkes Booth, four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn (Fun Home) as Sara Jane Moore, Tony nominee Will Swenson (Hair) as Charles Guiteau, three-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Burn This) as Leon Czolgosz and Wesley Taylor (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Giuseppe Zangara.



Assassins explores the lives of nine men and women who either killed (or tried to kill) one of the Presidents of the United States. From John Wilkes Booth to Lee Harvey Oswald and beyond, the stories of our country’s most successful and would-be assassins intersect in unexpected ways, creating a powerful, yet unnervingly funny look at some of the most shocking moments in U.S. history.



Additional casting will be announced soon.