The Illusionists Will Return to Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre for New Holiday Engagement

The Illusionists are gearing up to make magic again this holiday season. The acclaimed masters of illusion will set up shop at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre, where they previously delighted audiences in 2016, with the celebrated show The Illusionists—Magic of the Holidays, set to begin performances on November 29, 2019 for a run through January 5, 2020.



The Illusionists—Magic of the Holidays will bring master entertainers Chris Cox, Paul Dabek, Kevin James, Sos & Victoria Petrosyan and Enzo Weyne to the Broadway stage. In addition to creative producer Simon Painter, the creative team will include executive producer Tim Lawson and director Neil Dorward.



The Illusionists previously played four holiday engagements on the Great White Way, appearing at the Marquis Theatre in 2018 and 2014, the Neil Simon in 2016 and the Palace in 2015. The high-tech magic extravaganza has toured extensively both in the U.S. and abroad, including Mexico City, London, Dubai and Sydney.



Look back at The Illusionists' 2014 Broadway premiere run below.



