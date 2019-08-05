Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Arielle Jacobs, Broadway's Princess Jasmine, Sings a Moving Cover of 'Speechless' from the New Aladdin Film

Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 5, 2019

The beloved tale Aladdin has been the source of a number of hit adaptations. The Tony-nominated Broadway musical is a favorite of theater fans and the current movie remake is a smash hit in cinemas worldwide. Arielle Jacobs, the strong-voiced Princess Jasmine of Aladdin on Broadway, recently offered up her own take on the new song "Speechless," written for Jasmine in the new film (played by Naomi Scott). Jacobs also offered her thoughts on how the song has affected her in an enlightening personal essay on her blog. Watch Jacobs' soulful rendition of the song in the music video below and make plans now to experience her performance in Aladdin on Broadway.

Aladdin

Disney's beloved story comes to life on stage!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Hit the Town! 5 Must-Do Events for the Week of August 5 to 11
  2. Olivier-Nominated Hit Musical Six Sets 2020 Broadway Premiere
  3. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Star James Snyder on His Hogwarts House Drama & More
  4. Caissie Levy & Patti Murin Sing from Frozen in New TV Appearance
  5. Tootsie's Leslie Donna Flesner on Still Getting Butterflies in Her Eighth Broadway Show

Star Files

Arielle Jacobs
Newsletters