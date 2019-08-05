Arielle Jacobs, Broadway's Princess Jasmine, Sings a Moving Cover of 'Speechless' from the New Aladdin Film

The beloved tale Aladdin has been the source of a number of hit adaptations. The Tony-nominated Broadway musical is a favorite of theater fans and the current movie remake is a smash hit in cinemas worldwide. Arielle Jacobs, the strong-voiced Princess Jasmine of Aladdin on Broadway, recently offered up her own take on the new song "Speechless," written for Jasmine in the new film (played by Naomi Scott). Jacobs also offered her thoughts on how the song has affected her in an enlightening personal essay on her blog. Watch Jacobs' soulful rendition of the song in the music video below and make plans now to experience her performance in Aladdin on Broadway.



