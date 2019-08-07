Watch Hadestown Star Patrick Page Pop Champagne in the Park, Dish About Reeve Carney Shenanigans & More on Side By Side

Patrick Page

in Hadestown (Photo by Matthew Murphy)

Patrick Page has been lending his (super deep) voice and formidable stage presence to the Broadway stage for years, and his Tony-nominated turn in the smash hit musical Hadestown has audiences buzzing. He is playing the titular role (FYI—he'll giggle if you say "titular") of Hades, the fabulously wealthy, relentlessly ruthless ruler of the underground. Before one of his epic performances in the Tony-winning production, he joined Susan Blackwell at his favorite spot in Riverside Park: the bench his wife and fellow performer Paige Davis gifted him for his 50th birthday. Watch as he enjoys fried chicken and champagne in the park, dishes about backstage shenanigans with Reeve Carney and reveals his hilarious go-to audition outfit from back in the day on Side By Side.

Here are some must-see highlights:

Tony nominee Patrick Page loves a park day with a bottle of champagne.

The best pairing for stealthy(ish) champagne in the park? Fried chicken, duh!

Page also brought his adorable pup Georgie. Could there be a more glittering trio of park day essentials?

He shared his hilarious go-to audition outfit from his early auditioning says: a bright white suit a la John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever.

Page is truly all class—though he does get a kick out of the term "titular." We love you, Patrick Page!

Catch Page in Hadestown at the Walter Kerr Theatre, and watch the full episode below!