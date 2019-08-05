ABC's Little Mermaid Live Special Back on Track with Auli'i Cravalho as Ariel & Queen Latifah as Ursula

ABC has announced a November 5, 2019 airdate for its live concert presentation of The Little Mermaid, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Auli'i Cravalho (Moana, Rise) will take on the title role for the special, which was first announced in 2017 but postponed shortly after. The 8:00pm event, which will air as part of the Wonderful World of Disney series, will also feature Queen Latifah as Ursula and Shaggy as Sebastian.

Queen Latifah

(Photo: Bruce Glikas for Broadway.com)

ABC's Little Mermaid event will include elements from the Disney animated musical blended with live performances of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's beloved songs. Based on a classic Hans Christian Andersen story, The Little Mermaid focuses on a young mermaid named Ariel (Cravalho) who wants nothing more than to live life on land. She gives away her voice to an evil sea urchin named Ursula (Latifah) in exchange for the chance to spend time out of the water, at the behest of her vocal friend, a crab named Sebastian (Shaggy).



First produced by Disney as a 1989 animated film, The Little Mermaid was adapted to the stage as a 2008 Broadway musical headlined by Sierra Boggess as Ariel. An upcoming live-action film remake, starring Halle Bailey, is currently in the works.



Additional casting for ABC's Little Mermaid special will be announced at a later date.