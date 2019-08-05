Broadway Grosses: Moulin Rouge! Sets New Box Office Record

Moulin Rouge! is gaining strong momentum in the kickoff to its main-stem run. The splashy new musical surpassed its own box office record this past week, with an intake of $1,987,914.00, packing the Al Hirschfeld Theatre to 100.12% capacity. The new record continues a move upward for the acclaimed show, which has reported a higher gross each week since beginning performances in June. Among other top-performing productions this week was the starry two-hander Sea Wall/A Life, which took in $732,416.25 in its first full week of performances, filling the Hudson Theatre to 97.70% capacity.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending August 4.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,066,826.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,488,843.00)
3. Moulin Rouge! The Musical ($1,987,914.00)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,916,032.78)
5. Wicked ($1,839,043.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Waitress ($592,445.00)
4. Be More Chill ($544,745.25)
3. Oklahoma! ($523,712.22)
2. What the Constitution Means to Me ($508,597.10)
1. Beautiful ($503,111.20)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Hamilton (101.80%)
2. Come From Away (101.63%)
3. The Book of Mormon (101.61%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.59%)
5. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.53%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Waitress (78.74%)
4. Pretty Woman (75.32%)
3. The Cher Show (74.47%)
2. Tootsie (74.09%)
1. Beautiful (72.21%)
