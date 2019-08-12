Oklahoma! Standout Will Brill, Oscar Nominee Marsha Mason and More Set for This Week's Broadway.com #LiveAtFive

Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive is a daily news show on Facebook Live, in which our editors discuss the newest buzz on Broadway, chat with stage stars about their current projects, and take questions from viewers. This week's guests are starring in the hottest shows on the boards, so be sure to tune in!

Monday, August 12: Annie Golden of Broadway Bounty Hunter

Annie Golden is currently starring in Broadway Bounty Hunter at off-Broadway's Greenwich House Theater. Previously seen on Broadway in Hair, Violet, Xanadu, The Full Monty, On the Town and more, Golden is also known for role as Norma Romano in Orange Is the New Black. Golden will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Monday, August 12!

Tuesday, August 13: Will Brill of Oklahoma!

Will Brill can currently be seen playing Ali Hakim in the Tony-winning revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! Brill has previously been seen on Broadway in Act One and You Can't Take It With You. His off-Broadway credits include Illyria, Tribes and Our Town. He is also known for his screen roles on The OA and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Don't miss out on watching this live interview on Tuesday, August 13.

August 14: Andrew Polec of Bat Out of Hell

Andrew Polec is starring in Bat Out of Hell at New York City Center and will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Wednesday, August 14. Polec has been leading the Meat Loaf musical as Strat since its lab and helped take the show to the U.K. He has also been seen in The Fantasticks off-Broadway. Check out this live interview to hear what it's like to sing some of Jim Steinman's biggest hits.

Thursday, August 15: Marsha Mason of Little Gem

Marsha Mason will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Thursday, August 15 to talk all about her upcoming starring role in Little Gem at the Irish Rep. A four-time Oscar nominee for her roles in Cinderella Liberty, The Goodbye Girl, Chapter Two and Only When I Laugh, Mason is also known for her TV appearances on Frasier, The Good Wife, Grace and Frankie and more. She made her Broadway debut in Cactus Flower and went on to appear in The Night of the Iguana, Steel Magnolias and more. Set your alarm because you're not going to want to miss this live interview!

P.S. Did you know that #LiveAtFive is also a podcast? Make sure to subscribe and stay up to date with Broadway news and interviews.