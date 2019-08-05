Rock of Ages Extends 10th-Anniversary Return Run Through January 2020

Rock of Ages will keep on rockin' through the new year. The cheered encore run of the Tony-nominated hit, originally announced to play a limited run through September 29, will now conclude its 10th-anniversary engagement at off-Broadway's New World Stages on January 12, 2020.



Rock of Ages returns off-Broadway following its original 2008 New World Stages run and lengthy Broadway run, which ended in 2015. The fan-favorite jukebox musical, featuring a book by Chris D'Arienzo and arrangements/orchestrations by Ethan Popp, is set in 1987 on Hollywood's Sunset Strip where a small-town girl meets a big city rocker. As they fall in love in L.A.'s most famous club, Rock of Ages allows audiences to rock out to '80s hits from such iconic bands as Styx, Poison, Twisted Sister and Whitesnake.



The off-Broadway return staging features the original creative team, including Tony-nominated director Kristin Hanggi and choreographer Kelly Devine. Original cast member Mitchell Jarvis reprises his turn as Lonny.



The cast also includes CJ Eldred as Drew, Kirsten Scott as Sherrie, PJ Griffith as Stacee Jaxx, Matt Ban as Dennis, Dane Biren as Franz, Tiffany Engen as Regina, Tom Galantich as Hertz, Jeannette Bayardelle as Justice/Mother and Katie Webber reprising her turn as Waitress #1. Rounding out the ensemble is Ashley En-Fu Matthews, Leah Reed, Michael Mahany, Mekhai Lee, Kevin Michael Raponey, Justin Colombo and Autumn Guzzardi.



The production features the original scenic design of Beowulf Boritt, costume design of Gregory Gale, lighting design of Jason Lyons, sound design of Peter Hylenski and projection design of Zachary Borovay.