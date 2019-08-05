Six to Make Australian Debut at Sydney Opera House in 2020

Six is going Down Under. The Olivier-nominated smash hit, which recently announced a February 2020 Broadway premiere, will debut in Australia just ahead of its main-stem bow. The hit musical will play the legendary Sydney Opera House for a limited engagement from January 4 through March 5, 2020.



"Oh my gosh! Our show is going to the Sydney Opera House! What!," said writers Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. "We are both ridiculously excited that our show is coming to Australia, and it feels unbelievably amazing that it's going to start its down-under journey in such an iconic venue. We are so grateful to the amazing Australian team who we've been working with to make this a reality, and we can't wait to share our show with Australian audiences. We feel so lucky that we get to do so. We hope you like it!"



Originated in London, the hit musical centers on the six ex-wives of King Henry VIII, who headline an electrifying pop-concert spectacle—flipping the narrative on the one-sided story from our history books.



Six is directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, with choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, music direction by Katy Richardson and music supervision by Joe Beighton. The production features scenic design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, lighting design by Tim Deiling and orchestrations by Tim Curran.



As previously announced, Six will begin Broadway previews on February 13, 2020 and open on March 12 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.



Casting for the Australian and Broadway runs of Six will be announced at a later date. Till then, check out footage from the musical's North American premiere staging at Chicago Shakespeare Theater below.



