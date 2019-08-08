Meat Loaf Musical Bat Out of Hell Opens at New York City Center

The long-awaited New York premiere of the hit Meat Loaf musical Bat Out of Hell officially opens at New York City Center on August 8. The production began previews on August 1 and will continue for a limited engagement through September 8.



Set against the backdrop of a post-cataclysmic city adrift from the mainland, Bat Out of Hell is a romantic adventure about rebellious youth and passionate love. The show features band member Jim Steinman's iconic songs from the Bat Out of Hell albums, including "You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth," "I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)," "Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad" and the title song.



The principal cast is led by Tony winner Lena Hall as Sloane, Andrew Polec as Strat, Christina Bennington as Raven, Bradley Dean as Falco, Avionce Hoyles as Tink, Danielle Steers as Zahara and Tyrick Wiltez Jones as Jagwire.



Bat Out of Hell features a book, music and lyrics by Steinman, with direction by Jay Scheib, choreography by Emma Portner and musical direction by Ryan Cantwell.



In celebration of opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring a talent-packed company of stars singing the music of a generation.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.