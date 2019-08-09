Andrew Hovelson & Jed Diamond Join Off-Broadway's Life Sucks

The acclaimed off-Broadway production of Aaron Posner's comedy Life Sucks has announced a new pair of cast members. Andrew Hovelson (Mother of the Maid) joined the company as Dr. Aster on July 30 while Jed Diamond (Of Mice and Men) will begin as The Professor on August 20. They take over for Michael Schantz and Austin Pendleton, respectively.



Continuing with the production at the Acorn Theatre at Theatre Row are Kevin Isola as Vanya, Nadia Bowers as Ella, Kimberly Chatterjee as Sonia, Barbara Kingsley as Babs and Stacey Linnartz as Pickles.



Directed by Jeff Wise, Life Sucks is an irreverent contemporary remix of Chekhov's Uncle Vanya. The production, which made its world premiere earlier this year with The Wild Project, is scheduled to conclude its current limited engagement on September 1.