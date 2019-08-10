Phantom of the Opera Star Ben Crawford & Wife Kate Welcome Baby Boy

Ben Crawford, standout title star of The Phantom of the Opera, took to Instagram this weekend to announce the birth of a son, Jack Benjamin, with wife Kate Crawford. The couple also have a daughter, Charlotte.
Broadway veteran Crawford took over as The Phantom of the Opera's masked man on April 16, 2018 and continues in the role at the Majestic Theatre. Crawford's main-stem credits also include Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, On the Twentieth Century, Big Fish, Shrek The Musical and Les Misérables.
Broadway.com sends love and good wishes to the Crawford family!