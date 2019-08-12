Real-Life Husband & Wife Corey Stoll & Nadia Bowers to Co-Star in Macbeth at Classic Stage

Off-Broadway's Classic Stage has announced theater veterans Corey Stoll and Nadia Bowers as headliners of the company's upcoming staging of Shakespeare's Macbeth. Stoll and Bowers, who are married in real life, will portray iconic couple Macbeth and Lady Macbeth in the previously announced production, directed by CSC Artistic Director John Doyle, set to begin previews on October 10 and open on October 27.



Stoll has appeared on Broadway in A View from the Bridge, Old Acquaintance and Henry IV, with off-Broadway turns including Othello, Julius Caesar, Plenty, Troilus and Cressida, Beast, Some Americans Abroad and Intimate Apparel. His screen credits include a Golden Globe-nominated turn in House of Cards.



Bowers can currently be seen off-Broadway in Life Sucks. Her Broadway credits include The Farnsworth Invention and Doubt, with additional off-Broadway appearances including Describe the Night, Church and State, Collapse and Wildflower. On-screen, she has been seen in Mercy Mistress and Orange Is the New Black.



Additional casting for Classic Stage's Macbeth will be announced soon. The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through December 15.