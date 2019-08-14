Sponsored
Zawe Ashton, Charlie Cox & Tom Hiddleston in the recent West End staging of "Betrayal"
(Photo: Marc Brenner)

Betrayal Arrives on Broadway with Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton & Charlie Cox

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 14, 2019

A new staging of Harold Pinter's drama Betrayal begins previews at the Jacobs Theatre on August 14. Jamie Lloyd repeats his work as director from a recently concluded West End run, with stars Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton and Charlie Cox returning to the roles of Robert, Emma and Jerry, respectively. All three actors make their Broadway debuts in the production, which is scheduled to officially open on September 5.

Betrayal charts a compelling seven-year romance, captured in reverse chronological order. The play was first produced by the National Theatre in 1978, followed by the Broadway premiere a year later. The most recent Broadway revival appeared in 2013.

The Broadway production features scenic/costume design by Soutra Gilmour, sound design/music by Ben and Max Ringham and lighting design by Jon Clark. Betrayal is slated to play a 17-week limited engagement through December 8.

Betrayal

Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton and Charlie Cox star in Harold Pinter's classic drama.
Buy Tickets
View Comments

