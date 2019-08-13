How I Learned to Drive Sets Broadway Premiere with Original Stars Mary-Louise Parker & David Morse

Paula Vogel's Pulitzer-winning play How I Learned to Drive will debut on the Great White Way next spring, headlined by stars of the original 1997 off-Broadway production, Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse. Mark Brokaw will repeat his work as director for the Broadway mounting, slated to begin previews on March 27, 2020 and open on April 22 at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.



How I Learned to Drive explores the complex relationship between Li'l Bit (Parker) and Uncle Peck (Morse), as a series of driving lessons progresses from innocence to something much darker. In addition to winning the 1997 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the play was honored with the Lucille Lortel, Drama Desk, Drama Critics' Circle and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Play.



Parker is a stage-and-screen veteran who won a Tony Award for Proof and an Emmy Award for Angels in America. In advance of How I Learned to Drive, she will headline the Broadway premiere of Adam Rapp's The Sound Inside.



Morse earned a Tony nomination for The Iceman Cometh and Emmy nominations for John Adams and House M.D. His Broadway credits also include The Seafarer and On the Waterfront.



Additional casting for How I Learned to Drive will be announced at a later date. The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through June 7, 2020.