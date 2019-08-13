Odds & Ends: Sara Bareilles to Release Unheard Waitress Songs on New EP & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Sara Bareilles to Release Unheard Waitress Songs on New EP

Tony-nominated Waitress songwriter Sara Bareilles has announced the upcoming release of What's Not Inside: The Lost Songs from Waitress, a new EP featuring outtakes and demos recorded by Bareilles for the hit Broadway musical. The seven-track EP, available for pre-order today, is set for release via download and streaming services on August 16. Songs featured on the EP include "Happy Enough," "Door Number Three, "Knocked Up You," "I Can't Wait," "Falling in Love Pie," "She Used to Be Mine" and "Without a Believer," the latter of which you can hear former Waitress star Jeremy Jordan sing in the newly released video below.







Jasmine Cephas Jones & Grace McLean to Join Peter Dinklage in Cyrano at the New Group

Off-Broadway's New Group has announced complete casting for its upcoming production of Cyrano, adapted and directed by Erica Schmidt and headlined by Peter Dinklage in the title role. The revival will begin previews on October 12 and open on November 7 at the Daryl Roth Theatre. Joining Dinklage in the cast will be Jasmine Cephas Jones (Hamilton) as Roxanne and Grace McLean (In the Green) as Chaperone Marie, with Ritchie Coster as De Guiche, Josh A. Dawson as Le Bret, Hillary Fisher as Orange Girl, Christopher Gurr as Jodelet, Blake Jenner as Christian, Nehal Joshi as Ragueneau, Scott Stangland as Montgomery and Erika Olson as the company swing. Cyrano is scheduled to play a limited engagement through November 24.



Alex Brightman, Kacie Sheik, Alex Wyse to Sing the Music of Drew Gasparini in Concert

A talented slate of stars will come together next month for a concert to toast the re-release of Drew Gasparini's celebrated album I Could Use a Drink. The event will be held at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 9 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. Gasparini will be joined by original vocalists from the album including Alex Brightman, Kacie Sheik, Alex Wyse, Andrew Kober, F. Michael Haynie, Blake Daniel, Eric Michael Krop, Gabriel Violett, Kasie Gasparini and Chloe Gasparini. They will be joined by Troy Iwata, Natalie Weiss, Reneé Rapp, Julia Mattison, Keith White, Heath Saunders, Raymond Lee, Amber Ardolino, Anoop Desai, Brenna Coogan, Rachel Skalka, Keaton Whittaker, Alexis Myles and Morgan Reilly. Released in 2013 by Broadway Records and produced by Charlie Rosen, I Could Use a Drink introduced many of Gasparini's standards and bestsellers, including "If I Had You," "Valley High" and "A Little Bit."



New Musical About Zelda & F. Scott Fitzgerald to Receive Concert at Joe's Pub

The Fitzgeralds of St. Paul, an original musical about Zelda and F. Scott Fitzgerald, will be presented as a concert at Joe's Pub on August 26 at 7:00pm. Featuring music, lyrics and book by Christie Baugher, this presentation will be directed by Danny Mefford and music-directed by Matt Castle; Ken Barnett and Tiffany Topol will appear in the title roles. The Fitzgeralds of St. Paul retells the infamous romance of two of American culture's most timeless figures, giving audiences an imagined behind-the-scenes glimpse into their glamorous lifestyle, mutually destructive co-dependency, obsessions and struggles with mental health.



P.S. It's official! Harry Styles will play Prince Eric in the live-action Little Mermaid.