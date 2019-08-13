Sponsored
Ashley Park
Ashley Park to Co-Star in Darren Star's New Series Emily in Paris

by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 13, 2019

Ashley Park, the Tony-nominated Mean Girls star recently announced to return to Broadway in Grand Horizons, has nabbed a principal role in Paramount Network's new dramedy Emily in Paris, according to Deadline. Lily Collins will also star in the new series created by Darren Star (Younger, Sex and the City). Production is currently underway.

The series follows Emily (Collins), a strong-minded Midwesterner who relocates to Paris for a new job. She finds a friend in 20-something au pair Mindy (Park), a fellow expat who absolutely loves the city, which is a major contrast to the way Emily is adjusting to life in Paris.

In addition to Park's Tony-nommed turn as Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls, she has been seen onstage in The King and I, Sunday in the Park with George, Mamma Mia! and KPOP. Her screen credits include Tales of the City and Nightcap.

