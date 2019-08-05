Michael Urie, Priscilla Lopez, Ashley Park & More Will Lead Grand Horizons to Broadway

Second Stage Theater has announced a talent-packed group of stars set to headline Bess Wohl's Broadway-debut play, Grand Horizons, arriving at the Helen Hayes Theatre this winter. The previously announced production, directed by Tony nominee Leigh Silverman, will begin previews on December 20, 2019 and officially open on January 23, 2020.



Reprising their performances from a recent world premiere run at Williamstown Theatre Festival will be Tony winner Priscilla Lopez (In the Heights) as Carla, Tony nominee Ashley Park (Mean Girls) as Jess, Maulik Pancholy (It's Only a Play) as Tommy and Tony nominee Thomas Sadoski (White Noise) as Ben. They'll be joined by Lortel winner Michael Urie (Torch Song) as Brian. Additional casting is to come.



The play follows Bill and Nancy, who have spent 50 years as husband and wife. But just as they settle comfortably into their new home in the Grand Horizons senior living community, the unthinkable happens: Nancy suddenly wants out. As their two adult sons (Urie and Sadoski) struggle to cope with the shocking news, they are forced to question everything they assumed about the people they thought they knew best.



The Grand Horizons creative team will include scenic and costume designer Clint Ramos, lighting designer Jen Schriever and sound designer Palmer Hefferan.



The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through March 1, 2020.