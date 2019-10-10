Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Michael Jackson Musical MJ to Open in Summer 2020 at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 10, 2019
Michael Jackson
(Photo: Francis Sylvain/Getty Images)

The highly anticipated musical framed around the life of the late singer-songwriter Michael Jackson has set dates and a main-stem venue for its world premiere. The previously announced musical, titled MJ, will play Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre, with previews set to begin on July 6, 2020 ahead of an August 13 opening night.

MJ will feature a book by two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage (Sweat) and a score made up of Jackson's song catalogue. Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon (An American in Paris) will direct and choreograph.

Casting and additional creative team members will be announced at a later date.

MJ

The life story of Michael Jackson arrives on Broadway.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Daveed Diggs Tapped to Play Sebastian in Live-Action Little Mermaid Film
  2. Jenn Colella & Caitlin Kinnunen to Lead Reading of Site-Specific Fun Home in NYC Funeral Home
  3. See Jessie Mueller, Megan Hilty & More Step Out for Screening of Patsy & Loretta
  4. A Royal Return! Aladdin Will Welcome Courtney Reed Back on Broadway for a Limited Engagement
  5. Laura Benanti & Alex Brightman to Join Billy Crystal in His New Film Here Today
Newsletters