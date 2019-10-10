Michael Jackson Musical MJ to Open in Summer 2020 at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre

The highly anticipated musical framed around the life of the late singer-songwriter Michael Jackson has set dates and a main-stem venue for its world premiere. The previously announced musical, titled MJ, will play Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre, with previews set to begin on July 6, 2020 ahead of an August 13 opening night.



MJ will feature a book by two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage (Sweat) and a score made up of Jackson's song catalogue. Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon (An American in Paris) will direct and choreograph.



Casting and additional creative team members will be announced at a later date.