Odds & Ends: Beth Leavel to Play Cabaret Engagement in 2020 & More

Beth Leavel to Play Weeklong Cabaret Engagement in 2020

This news will no doubt brighten the week of fans still mourning the closing of The Prom. That beloved musical's powerhouse star, Beth Leavel, has announced a new cabaret engagement, Thirteen Shows and Counting, set to play Feinstein's/54 Below this winter. The brand-new show will appear at the midtown hotspot for a weeklong run from January 14-20, 2020. Thirteen Shows and Counting is a celebration of Leavel's long and storied career as one of Broadway's biggest, belting-est divas. The night of story and song will take audiences through Leavel's favorite roles, including the ones that got away and the ones she's still chasing after. In addition to her Tony-nominated turn as Dee Dee Allen in The Prom, Leavel is known for her Tony-winning performance in the title role of The Drowsy Chaperone. Next month, she will headline a reading of Matthew Lombardo's new play Conversations with Mother.



Ryan Vona & Lauren Marcus Set for Joe Iconis' New Musical Love in Hate Nation

Casting is here for Love in Hate Nation, a new musical from 2019 Tony nominee Joe Iconis (Be More Chill, Broadway Bounty Hunter) set to make its world premiere at Red Bank, NJ's Two River Theater this fall. Directed by John Simpkins, the production will begin previews on November 9 and open on November 15 for a run through December 1. Heading the cast will be Ryan Vona (Cirque du Soleil: Paramour) as The Guy and Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill) as Miss Asp, with Sydney Farley as Gloria "Ya Ya" Meeks, Amina Faye as Susannah Son, Jasmine Forsberg as Brenda "Rat" Ratowski, Kelly McIntyre as Sheila Nail, Lena Skeele as Dorothy Donaldson, Emerson Smith as Kitty Minx and Tatiana Wechsler as Judith Ramone. Featuring music, lyrics and book by Iconis, Love in Hate Nation uses classic "bad girl" movies as the inspiration for a story of young people caught between eras of a changing America. The production will feature choreography by Mayte Natalio and orchestrations/music supervision by Charlie Rosen.



Celia Keenan-Bolger & Level Forward to Be Honored by ACLU

The American Civil Liberties Union has announced 2019 Tony-winning actress Celia Keenan-Bolger (To Kill a Mockingbird) and Tony-winning producers Level Forward (Oklahoma!, What the Constitution Means to Me) as honorees of the 17th annual Broadway Stands Up for Freedom concert. The star-studded event will be held at NYC's Town Hall on October 28 at 7:30pm. Tony winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown) will direct the special evening themed My Body, My Business, which will celebrate the power and courage of people fighting for the reproductive rights and bodily integrity of women and trans people. The event will feature performances and appearances by Broadway performers and inspiring activists who stand up for freedom and civil liberties for all.