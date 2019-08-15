Sponsored
Mary Beth Peil & More to Join Corey Stoll & Nadia Bowers in Macbeth at Classic Stage

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 15, 2019
Mary Beth Peil
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Casting is complete for Classic Stage Company's upcoming revival of Shakespeare's iconic tragedy Macbeth. The previously announced production, directed by CSC Artistic Director John Doyle, is set to begin previews on October 10 and open on October 27.

Newly announced cast members include two-time Tony nominee Mary Beth Peil (Anastasia) as Duncan, Erik Lochtefeld (King Kong) as Banquo, Barzin Akhavan (Network) as Macduff, Raffi Barsoumian (Les Liaisons Dangereuses) as Malcolm, N'Jameh Camara (The Color Purple) as Lady Macduff, Antonio Michael Woodard (A Human Being, of a Sort) as Fleance/Young Macduff and Jade Wu (Mother Courage and Her Children) as Ross.

They join previously announced headliners Corey Stoll and Nadia Bowers, starring as Macbeth and Lady Macbeth, respectively.

The production will feature scenic design by Doyle, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Solomon Weisbard and sound design by Matt Stine.

Classic Stage's Macbeth is scheduled to play a limited engagement through December 15.

