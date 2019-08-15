Tickets Are Now on Sale for A Christmas Carol on Broadway

Tickets are now on sale for the upcoming Broadway production of Charles Dickens' classic story A Christmas Carol. Featuring a new adaptation by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and direction by Matthew Warchus (Groundhog Day), the production will star stage-and-screen veteran Campbell Scott (Noises Off, House of Cards) as Ebenezer Scrooge. Previews will begin on November 7 ahead of a November 20 opening night at the Lyceum Theatre.

Campbell Scott

This acclaimed new take on A Christmas Carol comes to Broadway from London's Old Vic. The timeless tale of redemption features 12 of the most cherished Christmas carols, including "Joy to the World," "Silent Night" and "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear."



A Christmas Carol will feature scenic and costume design by Rob Howell, music and arrangements by Christopher Nightingale, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone and sound design by Simon Baker.



Complete casting will be announced at a later date. The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through January 5.